x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Date Announced

Published on June 3, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Interesting buzz around Prabhas’ Spirit?
image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu
image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue
image
Danam Nagender differs with Revanth Reddy on Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Date Announced

Superstar Rajinikanth is teaming up with successful and critically acclaimed director TJ Gnanvel and the film is titled Vettaiyan. Rajinikanth essays the role of a cop in this action drama and the makers announced that the film hits the screens on October 10th across the globe. NTR’s Devara, a pan-Indian film too is announced for the same date. Both these films will have the advantage of Dasara holiday season. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan will be seen in other prominent roles.

After the super success of Jailer, Rajinikanth hiked his fee and he charged big remuneration for Vettaiyan. Lyca Productions are the producers and Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music, background score. Rajinikanth will soon kick-start the shoot of Coolie to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is all about the gold smuggling mafia.

Next No law-and-order issues at counting centers, says Meena Previous Hot Topic: The Pulse of Four Key Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh
else

TRENDING

image
Interesting buzz around Prabhas’ Spirit?
image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2
image
Prabhas to announce a new film in January

Latest

image
Interesting buzz around Prabhas’ Spirit?
image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu
image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue
image
Danam Nagender differs with Revanth Reddy on Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools

Most Read

image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu
image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue
image
Danam Nagender differs with Revanth Reddy on Allu Arjun’s arrest

Related Articles

Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress