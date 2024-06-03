Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Date Announced

Superstar Rajinikanth is teaming up with successful and critically acclaimed director TJ Gnanvel and the film is titled Vettaiyan. Rajinikanth essays the role of a cop in this action drama and the makers announced that the film hits the screens on October 10th across the globe. NTR’s Devara, a pan-Indian film too is announced for the same date. Both these films will have the advantage of Dasara holiday season. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan will be seen in other prominent roles.

After the super success of Jailer, Rajinikanth hiked his fee and he charged big remuneration for Vettaiyan. Lyca Productions are the producers and Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music, background score. Rajinikanth will soon kick-start the shoot of Coolie to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is all about the gold smuggling mafia.