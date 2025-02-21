x
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Home > Movie News

Rajkummar Rao to play Sourav Ganguly in his Biopic

Published on February 21, 2025 by swathy

Rajkummar Rao to play Sourav Ganguly in his Biopic

A movie about Sourav Ganguly, the ex-cricket captain of India is in the works and actor Rajkummar Rao will play him. Ganguly confirmed the news but said they are still figuring out the dates for filming. Ganguly stated that Rajkummar Rao will be in the movie, but because of scheduling problems, it will be over a year before it’s released. This movie has been talked about for a while and will show Ganguly’s life and career, focusing on how he changed Indian cricket. Rajkummar Rao, a flexible actor was picked to play Ganguly.

This news has made fans of both Rao and Ganguly excited even though the movie is just starting. The release date and other actors in the movie haven’t been announced yet. Rajkummar Rao’s next movie is “Bhool Chuk Maaf” with Wamiqa Gabbi.This project is planned to be shown in movie theaters starting June 20, 2025. Saurav Ganguly along with the team will announce more details about the biopic.

