Rajkummar Rao to play Sourav Ganguly in his Biopic

A movie about Sourav Ganguly, the ex-cricket captain of India is in the works and actor Rajkummar Rao will play him. Ganguly confirmed the news but said they are still figuring out the dates for filming. Ganguly stated that Rajkummar Rao will be in the movie, but because of scheduling problems, it will be over a year before it’s released. This movie has been talked about for a while and will show Ganguly’s life and career, focusing on how he changed Indian cricket. Rajkummar Rao, a flexible actor was picked to play Ganguly.

This news has made fans of both Rao and Ganguly excited even though the movie is just starting. The release date and other actors in the movie haven’t been announced yet. Rajkummar Rao’s next movie is “Bhool Chuk Maaf” with Wamiqa Gabbi.This project is planned to be shown in movie theaters starting June 20, 2025. Saurav Ganguly along with the team will announce more details about the biopic.