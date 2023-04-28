Rajnikanth showers praises on Chandrababu Naidu

Tamil Superstar Rajnikanth on Friday showered praises on TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The Tamil Superstar attended the birth centenary event of late N T Rama Rao, organised by the TDP in Vijayawada.

Rajnikath said that Chandrababu Naidu is a known visionary and known to many leaders in the country. He said that Naidu announced the policy of Vision 2020 way back in 1996 and made Hyderabad the destiny of the software industry.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu always dreamt of people and the state wherever he is and whatever he is. He said that the country needed leaders like Chandrababu Naidu. Being opposition leader, Chandrababu Naidu was now thinking of Vision 2047 to develop Andhra Pradesh as the number one state in the country.

Rajnikanth prayed that the Almighty would give a chance to Chandrababu Naidu to serve the people of the state once again and fulfil his dreams of Vision 2047. He said he had seen Hyderabad over the years and had witnessed its transformation from a small city to one of the best cities in the country and a global destination.

Rajnikanth also felt that a state like Andhra Pradesh needed the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and hoped that people would realise it and give him a chance to serve them.

Chandrababu Naidu, who spoke later, said that the party is committed to the development of the people and the state as well. He said that the TDP had developed Hyderabad and would develop Andhra Pradesh too.

He demanded Bharata Ratna to be conferred on late N T Rama Rao this year marking the birth centenary of the leader. He said that the TDP would write a letter to the Central government soon asking for Bharata Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.