Raju Gari Pelli Ro from Anaganaga Oka Raju: It’s a Full Blown celebration anthem

Star Entertainer Naveen Polishetty is ready to surprise and entertain with perfect festival film Anaganaga Oka Raju. After chartbuster love for the first single Bhimavaram Balma, the second single “Raju Gaari Pelli Ro,” arrives as a joyous explosion of music and movement.

Crafted as a large-scale wedding celebration, the song radiates festive charm and sets the tone for the film’s vibrant narrative. Naveen Polishetty delivers an energetic performance filled with flair, while Meenakshi Chaudhary adds elegance and sparkle.

The choreography, led by Sekhar Master, transforms the sequence into a visual feast, with the entire cast joining in to create a lively and immersive atmosphere. Mickey J Meyer’s upbeat score, complemented by Chandrabose’s spirited lyrics and strong vocals, ensures the song leaves a lasting impact.

Produced under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film is helmed by first-time director Maari, promising a grand release this Sankranti, January 14, 2026.