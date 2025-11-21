Raju weds Rambai movie review

ETV Win has been producing content-driven films with new faces on limited budgets. 90s and Little Hearts are massive hits. The prestigious production house is now back with a Telangana-rooted love story which is titled Raju Weds Rambai. Venu Udugula who directed sensible films like Needi Naadi Oke Katha and Virata Parvam has backed this film as a Showrunner. The team has revealed that Raju Weds Rambai will have a shocking climax. Saailu Kampati is the director and the film features Akhil Uddemari, Kavitha Srirangam, Tejaswini Rao, Chaitu Jonnalagadda and Sivaji Raja in the lead roles. Raju Weds Rambai released today and here is the review of the film.

Raju Weds Rambai is inspired by a real life story that took place in 2010 in a village in Telangana. Raju (Akhil) works as a Band Player for marriages in the village and he loves Rambai (Tejaswini Rao) so much who also resides in the same village. She also falls for the love of Raju. Rambai’s father Venkanna (Chaitu Jonnalagadda) is a peculiar person who is arrogant. He doesn’t care for anyone. He struggles to hide his disability. He wants his son-in-law to be a government employee. Soon the love story of Raju and Rambai gets known to everyone in the village including Venkanna. Raju and Rambai decide to elope and the rest of the film is all about their hurdles and what happens next forms the story of Raju Weds Rambai.

Raju Weds Rambai is inspired from an incident that really happened in a village. The characters of Raju and Rambai are inspired from the real story. An unexpected and shocking incident is the reason for the story to be made into a film. The climax episode will leave the audience in deep shock and it will be haunting. The climax is written first and the entire story is penned as per the climax of Raju Weds Rambai. The movie team also had a strong belief in the climax of the film. The climax episodes are hard hitting.

But for a film to end up impressive, there are other factors involved. The love story has to be impressive and emotional. The chemistry between Raju and Rambai has to connect well with the audience. The lead actors Akhil and Tejaswini Rao are decent on screen and they make a good pair. They are innocent but the love story is not natural. Their love story is emotionless on screen. The film has a routine love story. There are several unanswered questions like why Rambai fell in love with Raju. Venkanna’s character is designed well but his activities are not impressive. It is all because of the pale writing throughout.

The lead antagonist should not irritate the audience. He has to create a fear among the audience throughout the film. Even Raju’s role is badly written because of his character behaviour. He keeps slapping Rambai and this is not acceptable for the audience. When the film is going without any emotion, the director opts to kill the hero’s father (Sivaji Raja) and his role is abruptly ended. To take the audience to the 2010s, the director has penned several scenes which fail on screen.

The first half is packed with impressive episodes and they will connect well with the youth. Raju wearing Rambai’s slippers is well presented on screen. The director should have worked more on the writing part for better results. Raju Weds Rambai is made for its climax and the entire story is made for the end part. The climax will disturb the audience so much that they will keep thinking if this happened in real life in a village in Telangana.

The lead actors Akhil and Tejaswini Rao have delivered their best on screen and the pair was good to watch. They emoted well and their performances looked natural. They also spoke the Telangana dialect well. Tejaswini Rao has to be appreciated for her cute expressions. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda gets a challenging role in the film and he was well fit in the role of Venkanna. His character doesn’t get enough mileage because of the poor writing. All the youngsters who played the roles of the hero’s friends did well. Sivaji Raja is decent but his role is forcefully ended.

Raju Weds Rambai doesn’t feel like a small film because of the strong technical support. The music and background score by Suresh Bobbili needs special appreciation. The cinematography work is good enough as per the film’s demand. The attempt from the director is honest but Raju Weds Rambai sounds like a documentary at many times. The writing should have been better. The climax episode is hard hitting but it alone cannot save a film. The result of Raju Weds Rambai depends on how much the youth connects to the film.

The result of Raju Weds Rambai depends on how much the youth connects to the film.

