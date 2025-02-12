x
Politics

Rajya Sabha seat for Kamal Haasan?

Published on February 12, 2025 by swathy

Rajya Sabha seat for Kamal Haasan?

Tamil Nadu Minister Sekar Babu recently met with actor and Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan. The meeting, held at the MNM office in Chennai’s Alwarpet, has sparked discussions about its potential implications. Reports suggest that the meeting was conducted on the advice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, with the primary agenda revolving around Kamal Haasan’s potential nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu are set to witness changes as the terms of six MPs, including those from the DMK and AIADMK alliances, are set to expire on July 24, 2025. Speculations are rife that Kamal Haasan, who has been active in Tamil Nadu politics since launching MNM, might be nominated by the DMK-led alliance for one of the seats. This move aligns with the alliance’s strategy to strengthen its representation in the Upper House.

Apart from the Rajya Sabha seat, the meeting also reportedly touched upon the 2026 state elections and the current political climate in Tamil Nadu. Kamal Haasan, who returned to India after a three-month trip, has been a vocal critic of both the DMK and AIADMK in the past. However, his recent interactions with DMK leaders indicate a possible shift in political alignments. The meeting with Sekar Babu is seen as a step towards fostering collaboration between MNM and the DMK-led alliance, especially ahead of the 2026 polls.

