Rākāsā’s First Single ‘Rapappa’ Brings Catchy Musical Energy to a Quirky Breakup Song

The musical promotions of Rākāsā have officially begun with the release of its first single, “Rapappa.”. Written and directed by Manasa Sharma the film is produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures, with Z Studios presenting the film. As the first musical offering from the project, “Rapappa” provides audiences with an early taste of the film’s playful storytelling style and its vibrant entertainment quotient.

At its core, “Rapappa” transforms the familiar theme of heartbreak into a humorous musical experience. Lyricist Raghuram writes with a strong sense of rhythmic play, filling the song with lively rhymes and cheeky punchlines, creating a conversational cadence that makes the song feel expressive. Supporting this tone, Anudeep Dev builds the composition around a buoyant rhythm that keeps the track light and infectious. Ram Miriyala’s unmistakable vocal style brings the character of the song to life, blending playful frustration with a hint of comic exaggeration. Adding visual flair, JD Master choreographs the number with movements designed to match the song’s energetic mood.

Interest around Rākāsā has been steadily rising in recent weeks. The film’s title glimpse attracted strong online attention, crossing 1.9 million views, while the teaser continued that momentum by surpassing 2.7 million views within just five days of release. The growing engagement indicates increasing curiosity among viewers about the film’s imaginative world, which combines elements of folklore, fantasy and humor.

Plans are also in place for an extensive international theatrical rollout. The overseas distribution will be handled by Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures, which aims to release the film in more than 350 theatres across key territories such as the USA, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada and Australia, while Prathyangira Cinemas will distribute the film across North America. Meanwhile, the film’s music is being released under the renowned Saregama label, supporting the project’s wider promotional campaign.

Leading the film is Sangeeth Sobhan alongside Nayan Sarika, supported by a diverse ensemble that includes Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi and Getup Srinu. As promotional materials continue to gain attention and the soundtrack begins to reach audiences, Rākāsā is gradually building momentum in the lead-up to its worldwide theatrical release scheduled for April 3, 2026.