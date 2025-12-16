x
Rakul Preet Responds about Misleading Online Claims

Published on December 16, 2025 by swathy

Rakul Preet Singh has criticized Dr Prashant Yadav for his Instagram post where he claimed that she had multiple plastic surgeries. Prashant, a Plastic Surgeon by profession has posted a video on Instagram explaining the different surgeries that Rakul supposedly had, such as a nose surgery. The actress has firmly denied these accusations and strongly rebuked the doctor. Prashant pointed out the differences between Rakul’s past and present pictures, stating that her smile lines have disappeared. He also claimed that the actress used Botox on her chin to define her jawline.

Prashant asserted that Rakul had undergone a nose reshaping procedure. In his post, he stated that the intention of the video was to create awareness and not to insult anyone. Rakul Preet Singh took her official Instagram page to refute the rumors. “FRAUD ALERT: It’s scary that people like him are claiming to be doctors and making statements without any factual checks and misguiding people. Being an actor who understands ancient and modern science, I have no issues if people do surgeries, but there is also another thing called weight loss that comes from hard work. Ever heard of that? (BEWARE OF SUCH ‘DOCTORS’)” posted the actress on her official page.

