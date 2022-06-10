Ram and Boyapati slashes down their Remunerations

Top director Boyapati Srinu and Energetic Star Ram are teaming up for the first time for a mass entertainer and the film had a formal launch recently. The shoot commences this month and the makers will spend lavishly on the film. Ram and Boyapati slashed down their remunerations considering the film’s budget and they agreed to share the profits from the film. Boyapati Srinu will be taking home Rs 8 crores as remuneration for this untitled film.

Ram will take Rs 7 crores home for the film. Both Ram and Boyapati will share 25 percent each from the profits of the film. If this film ends up as a hit, Ram and Boyapati would make good profits which would be bigger than their remunerations. The duo turned flexible and decided not to mount any financial pressure on the producer. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer and this pan-Indian film will release next year.