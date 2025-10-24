Ram Charan and Janhvi song to be shot in picturesque Sri Lanka

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has created a huge anticipation and expectations with viral glimpse of his upcoming Magnum Opus Peddi. The movie team have been consistently giving exciting updates about the shoot to keep the buzz high. Now, the team have flown to Sri Lanka for an important big schedule.

Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana have been seen flying together at Airport, to the beautiful Island Nation. Janhvi Kapoor will join them and the team have planned the shoot of an important song amongst the picturesque and stunning locations of Sri Lanka.

Already, 70% of the shoot has been completed and post the song shoot, the makers are planning a several schedules for rest of the film. Buchi Babu Sana has written an amazing script that includes every element from emotions to comedy to sentiment to triumph and the film is shaping up great.

Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the film on a massive scale and it is locked to release on 27th March 2026. AR Rahman is composing music for the film and his songs are said to be one of his best ever. Shiva Rajkumar is playing a pivotal role in this Pan-India sports drama.