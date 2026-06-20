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Home > Movie News

Ram Charan and Upasana introduce Klin Kaara

Published on June 20, 2026 by swathy

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Ram Charan and Upasana introduce Klin Kaara

Klin Kaara

For nearly three years, Mega fans had been waiting for this special moment. On the occasion of daughter Klin Kaara’s third birthday, Ram Charan and Upasana finally introduced her face to the world by sharing a heartwarming family picture on social media. The adorable photograph instantly went viral, with fans and celebrities showering the little one with birthday wishes and calling her the “Mega Princess”.

Ram Charan and Upasana have always been very protective of their children’s privacy. Even though Klin Kaara has appeared in a few family pictures over the years, the couple carefully avoided revealing her face. Interestingly, Charan had once said that he would introduce his daughter to the public when the time felt right. Her third birthday turned out to be that special occasion.

Klin Kaara was born on June 20, 2023, almost eleven years after Ram Charan and Upasana got married. Her arrival brought immense joy to the Konidela family, especially Megastar Chiranjeevi, who often described her as a blessing. Earlier this year, the couple’s family became bigger with the arrival of twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi, making Klin Kaara a proud elder sister.

The latest birthday post has become one of the most talked-about moments on social media. Fans were delighted to finally see Klin Kaara’s face. Ram Charan is on a break after his recent release Peddi ended up as a super hit. He will soon work with Sukumar and the team will announce details soon.

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