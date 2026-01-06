Ram Charan calls MSG as the Ultimate Sankranti Entertainer

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi have come together for the first time for a grand festival entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The movie has huge anticipation and buzz with songs becoming chartbusters.

Recently, the released trailer has become a huge sensation crossing 25 Million+ views in 24 hours. It created a huge record for any senior hero starrer. Now, Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has called the movie as Ultimate Sankranti Entertainer. He stated that he is excited to watch Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh together on screen.

He further stated that he is excited like everyone and loved the trailer. Not just him, every Telugu Cinema fan is excited to watch Vintage Megastar on screen in a fresh character like Shankara Vara Prasad. His swag, style and comic skills are full on display, in the trailer itself.

Bheems Ceciroleo’s music and Nayanthara is playing the leading lady role. Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the film on a massive scale. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is gearing up for a grand release on 12th January, worldwide.