Ram Charan captivates with his performance as Peddi – AR Rahman

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan continues to receive massive praise, and this time it comes from none other than music legend A.R. Rahman. During the grand Peddi Ki Aawaz event in Bhopal, Rahman gave a glowing unofficial review of the highly awaited movie Peddi. A.R. Rahman was thoroughly impressed by the lead actor’s absolute dedication, noting that he is outstanding in every single frame of the film.

Rahman specifically highlighted how his incredible dancing skills and on-screen energy elevated the musical compositions to a whole new level. He explained that a dance track only truly comes to life when an actor fully embraces the moves, and this was perfectly achieved here. He stated that his performance captivates us in Peddi, throughout.

The legendary composer also shared his admiration for the passionate direction of Buchi Babu Sana and the performance of co-star Janhvi Kapoor. To the delight of music lovers, Rahman teased that the movie contains several hidden background tracks that were created organically for the narrative. This enthusiastic endorsement has only fueled the excitement for the film’s big release. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film is locked for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.