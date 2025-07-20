x
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Ram Charan gives Upasana’s birthday extra special

Published on July 20, 2025 by nymisha

Ram Charan gives Upasana’s birthday extra special

Global Star Ram Charan is known for balancing his family life with professional life, expertly. He made his wife Upasana’s birthday even more special. The actor celebrated it in a grand fashion with their daughter Klin Kaara.

The couple have shared a photo of the three of them celebrating Upasana’s birthday as a close knit family. We see the cute moment of Klin Kaara dragging the ballons with the help of Dad Ram, while Upasana is clapping. This moment warms our hearts and takes us back to our memories with our special someone.

The moment of warmth and beautiful bond takes is memorable for the couple and it fills the onlookers hearts with same love and joy. Well, it feels like watching an extended family member having fun time and such is the connection this couple exuberates through their clicks.

