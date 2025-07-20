Ram Charan gives Upasana’s birthday extra special

Global Star Ram Charan is known for balancing his family life with professional life, expertly. He made his wife Upasana’s birthday even more special. The actor celebrated it in a grand fashion with their daughter Klin Kaara.

The couple have shared a photo of the three of them celebrating Upasana’s birthday as a close knit family. We see the cute moment of Klin Kaara dragging the ballons with the help of Dad Ram, while Upasana is clapping. This moment warms our hearts and takes us back to our memories with our special someone.

The moment of warmth and beautiful bond takes is memorable for the couple and it fills the onlookers hearts with same love and joy. Well, it feels like watching an extended family member having fun time and such is the connection this couple exuberates through their clicks.