Ram Charan in Transformation Mode

Global Star Ram Charan is shooting for Peddi, a sports drama that is set in the backdrop of a village. Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana is the director and the shoot is happening as per the planned schedule. The actor is currently on a transformation mode and he will be presented in a never seen role. The actor posted a click of him and revealed that he started transforming himself for the role. He plays an athlete and will be seen as a Beast in the role of an athlete.

The shoot of the film is on a break and the next schedule starts after Ram Charan gets the desired look. He posted a click with a pony in his gym. Peddi is also packed with action and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer and AR Rahman is the music composer. The film is announced for March 2026 release. Ram Charan will complete the shoot of the film before the end of this year.