Ram Charan meets PM Modi, hails his vision for sports

Acclaimed pan-India superstar Ram Charan, who gained nationwide popularity with Oscar winning patriotic drama RRR, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in New Delhi. He took to his Instagram page and shared a few heartwarming pictures of his meeting with Modi alongside his wife Upasana Konidela. Modi presented a statue of lord Venkateswara Swamy to Charan on this occasion.

Ram Charan wrote ” Honoured to meet our prime minister shri @narendramodi jee on the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. PM JI’s guidance & passion for sports will help us preserve & promote the legacy of archery worldwide”. He further added, “Congratulations to all the athletes, we hope many more will join this incredible sport for better mental and physical health”.

Ram Charan is the brand ambassador for the country’s first franchise based archery tournament launched this year in collaboration with the Archery Association of India. A total of 6 teams comprising 36 Indian players and renowned international competitors are part of this league. The tournament was organised a few days ago with Ram Charan as the Chief Guest.

Ram Charan grabbed the headlines when he attended the Ravan Dahan event at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi last week. He showcased his archery skills and also recollected his Alluri Sitaramaraju character in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He also expressed his gratitude to the people of North India for showering love on him.

Charan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Peddi. The film is gearing up for pan-India release next year.