Ram Charan meets PM Modi, hails his vision for sports

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan meets PM Modi, hails his vision for sports

Published on October 11, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan meets PM Modi, hails his vision for sports
image
K-Ramp Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram brings absolute laugh riot with a crazy plot
image
Mowgli 2025 Seals Arrival Date
image
Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika in ‘Kalki 2’
image
Allu Arjun crosses Prabhas

Ram Charan meets PM Modi, hails his vision for sports

Acclaimed pan-India superstar Ram Charan, who gained nationwide popularity with Oscar winning patriotic drama RRR, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in New Delhi. He took to his Instagram page and shared a few heartwarming pictures of his meeting with Modi alongside his wife Upasana Konidela. Modi presented a statue of lord Venkateswara Swamy to Charan on this occasion.

Ram Charan wrote ” Honoured to meet our prime minister shri @narendramodi jee on the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. PM JI’s guidance & passion for sports will help us preserve & promote the legacy of archery worldwide”. He further added, “Congratulations to all the athletes, we hope many more will join this incredible sport for better mental and physical health”.

Ram Charan is the brand ambassador for the country’s first franchise based archery tournament launched this year in collaboration with the Archery Association of India. A total of 6 teams comprising 36 Indian players and renowned international competitors are part of this league. The tournament was organised a few days ago with Ram Charan as the Chief Guest.

Ram Charan grabbed the headlines when he attended the Ravan Dahan event at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi last week. He showcased his archery skills and also recollected his Alluri Sitaramaraju character in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He also expressed his gratitude to the people of North India for showering love on him.

Charan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Peddi. The film is gearing up for pan-India release next year.

Previous K-Ramp Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram brings absolute laugh riot with a crazy plot
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan meets PM Modi, hails his vision for sports
image
K-Ramp Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram brings absolute laugh riot with a crazy plot
image
Mowgli 2025 Seals Arrival Date

Latest

image
Ram Charan meets PM Modi, hails his vision for sports
image
K-Ramp Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram brings absolute laugh riot with a crazy plot
image
Mowgli 2025 Seals Arrival Date
image
Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika in ‘Kalki 2’
image
Allu Arjun crosses Prabhas

Most Read

image
Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika in ‘Kalki 2’
image
A New Era of Development: Chandrababu Naidu Launches Mega Initiatives for Andhra’s Growth
image
Supreme Court Grants 4-Week Relief to Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Son in Liquor Scam Case

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event