NTR & Ram Charan top this year Oscars Top Male Mentions

RRR’s power-packed song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Oscar for ‘Original Song’ at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience. And the whole team of RRR is ecstatic about the win.

NTR, on the other hand, made his presence felt strongly at the Oscars, with his powerful outfit and speech at Oscars Red Carpet. The numerous international celebrities’ tweets of support for Komaram Bheem are also evidence of NTR’s strong presence at the Oscars. While Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife Upasana and opened up about the good luck his unborn baby is bringing to them.

During the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, NTR and Ram Charan topped the list of “The Most Mentioned Males” on social media. Brendan Fraser, Pedro Pascal, and Ke Huy Quan are also on the list.

For many days, NTR and Ram Charan have been winning hearts in the West for their outstanding performance for RRR. They stole the show alongside SS Rajamouli at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.