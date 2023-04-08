Ram Charan off to the Maldives

Ram Charan is currently shooting for Game Changer directed by Shankar. This big-budget film will release next year. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child this year. Ram Charan and Upasana along with their family members, and close friends celebrated the baby shower in Dubai recently. The duo is now off to the Maldives for a short vacation. They are expected to return back to Hyderabad soon. Charan will resume the shoot of Game Changer this month. He will also take a two-month paternity break for two months after he is done with the shoot of Game Changer.

