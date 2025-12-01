x
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan’s Peddi Shooting Updates

Published on December 1, 2025 by nymisha

Ram Charan’s Peddi Shooting Updates

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is completely focused on his upcoming film Peddi. The teaser and the first single has skyrocketed the expectations on the film. After a brief break, Ram Charan is all set to work without breaks in December. The upcoming schedule of the film will start in Delhi on December 5th and it will continue for five days. The Delhi schedule was planned earlier but it was pushed due to various reasons. All the permissions are now acquired and the schedule will take place next week.

The next schedule of Peddi will take place in Hyderabad and it will be wrapped up before the end of December. With this the major portions of the shoot will be completed. The pending shoot and the patch work is planned to be completed by January 2026. Ram Charan will be completely relieved from the shoot of Peddi by January. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a rustic village-based sports drama and it is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and AR Rahman is the music composer.

