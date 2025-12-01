Ram Charan’s Peddi Shooting Updates

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is completely focused on his upcoming film Peddi. The teaser and the first single has skyrocketed the expectations on the film. After a brief break, Ram Charan is all set to work without breaks in December. The upcoming schedule of the film will start in Delhi on December 5th and it will continue for five days. The Delhi schedule was planned earlier but it was pushed due to various reasons. All the permissions are now acquired and the schedule will take place next week.

The next schedule of Peddi will take place in Hyderabad and it will be wrapped up before the end of December. With this the major portions of the shoot will be completed. The pending shoot and the patch work is planned to be completed by January 2026. Ram Charan will be completely relieved from the shoot of Peddi by January. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a rustic village-based sports drama and it is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and AR Rahman is the music composer.