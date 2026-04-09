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Home > Movie News

Ram Charan pushes Peddi Special Song

Published on April 9, 2026 by nymisha

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Ram Charan pushes Peddi Special Song

It is almost official that Ram Charan’s Peddi is not hitting the screens on April 30th in theatres and the makers are working on the new release date. The team had plans to shoot the pending special song in a set and the construction of the set was completed. But the team hasn’t finalized the actress to feature in the special song. Ram Charan has pushed the shoot of the song and he stepped out of the city last night. Ram Charan flew to Jamnagar to attend the birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani in Gujarat.

He asked the team to finalize the actress and the shoot of this song is scheduled to take place next week. A number of names are speculated but the final hunt is on. Buchi Babu is in Chennai working with AR Rahman on the final background score. The film’s producer Venkata Satish Kilaru is conducting meetings with the officials of Netflix about the new release date. An entire clarity on the special song, shoot and the new release date will be expected before this weekend.

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