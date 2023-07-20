Ram Charan Shares a heart-warming video

On the occasion of Upasana Konidela’s birthday, Ram Charan took his Instagram and shared an emotional video. The video is specially made for Upasana, that captured the emotions of the family at the time of Klin Kaara Konidela’s arrival. He shared a glimpse of their wedding and also shared how people asked them, what they have done for 11 years.

The video of the little superstar is winning the hearts of the internet. Upasana too seems to be super happy and emotional. Ram Charan and Upsana both shared their welcome joy and their goals in bringing up Klin Kaara. Ram Charan wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Upsi & Happy one-month birthday dearest Kaara. You are our best gift”.

