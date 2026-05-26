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Home > Movie News

Ram Charan showcases raw intensity from Peddi

Published on May 26, 2026 by nethra

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Ram Charan showcases raw intensity from Peddi

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has impressed fans once again with the newly released poster from Peddi. Sporting a heavily built physique, thick beard, and an intense expression, the actor looks completely immersed in the rustic world created for the film.

The poster carries a raw and grounded energy, with Ram Charan seen clapping his hands as dust rises around him. The blood marks on his shoulders and the rugged styling add to the serious and violent tone the makers seem to be aiming for. A railway track running across the frame further adds intrigue to the overall design.

With Peddi scheduled for a grand theatrical release on June 4, the promotional material has significantly increased curiosity among audiences. Director Buchi Babu Sana appears focused on presenting Ram Charan in a completely new avatar, far removed from his recent on-screen appearances.

The intensity in the actor’s body language and expressions has already become a major highlight on social media. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how this rooted action drama unfolds on the big screen, especially with the film promising a strong mix of action, emotion, and rural backdrop.

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