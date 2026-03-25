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Home > Movie News

Ram Charan suffers a Minor Injury

Published on March 25, 2026 by sankar

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Ram Charan suffers a Minor Injury

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has been shooting without breaks for his upcoming film Peddi. To meet the deadlines of shoot and to release the film as per the plan, the team is working round the clock. The new schedule of the film commenced in Gachibowli and the schedule was planned for four days. Ram Charan suffered a minor injury last evening on the sets of the film. He suffered an injury above his eye and the doctors advised him to rest for a couple of days.

The schedule is now on hold till Ram Charan returns back to the set. After completing the talkie part, the team has to shoot for two songs in April. Peddi is announced for April 30th release and there is a mad rush to wrap up the shooting portions. On the other hand, the post-production work of the film is happening at a faster pace. Ram Charan will take a small break and he will be back to the sets very soon. Buchi Babu is the director of this sports drama and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. AR Rahman is the music composer of this most awaited film and Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer.

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