Ram Charan suffers a minor injury?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan had to resume the shoot of Game Changer but the schedule got postponed. The makers issued a statement that the schedule was pushed to unavailability of dates of some of the actors. But there are reports that Ram Charan suffered a minor injury because of which the shoot got delayed. Charan got an injury on his face couple of days ago and the doctors advised him to take rest for ten days.

The actor is currently in recovery mode. The shoot of Game Changer resumes on October 6th as per the latest update and an action stunt choreographed by Anbariv will be shot in the schedule. Shankar is directing this pan-Indian attempt and Kiara Advani plays the leading lady. Dil Raju is the producer and Game Changer is expected to release next year.