Ram Charan to play a Tribal Sportsman

Ram Charan is done with the shoot of Game Changer finally and he is on a break. The film’s new release date is expected to be out soon. Ram Charan started preparing himself for his next film which is a sports drama. The actor plays an athlete as per the ongoing rumors. This rural film set in the backdrop of Uttarandhra region will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings will produce this big-budget film. As per the new update, Ram Charan will be seen essaying the role of a tribal sportsman in the film.

The film revolves around a sensational aspect with a strong message. Janhvi Kapoor is roped in as the leading lady and top director Sukumar assisted Buchi Babu in the script. The shooting starts in August after Ram Charan gets the needed transformation. He will be trained in Australia for the same. AR Rahman is scoring the music for the film which is yet to be titled. Ram Charan is charging huge remuneration for the film and the movie releases next year in all the Indian languages.