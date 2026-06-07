Ram Charan to Take a Long Break

Peddi has been a huge burden for Ram Charan as an actor and it has been a huge physical stress for him. He suffered multiple injuries and recovered to complete the shoot on time. He gained the look of an athlete and he beefed up for the role of Peddi and he worked on the role for over two years. The film released and the response has been unanimous for his performance, screen presence and the transformation of Ram Charan.

After undergoing several physical challenges, Ram Charan is now on a break. As Sukumar’s film is delayed, Ram Charan will take a break for three months for now. He will not take any acting assignments and he will spend time with his family members. He will tone down his look in this gap. Sukumar and Ram Charan’s film is expected to start early next year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget attempt.