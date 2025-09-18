Ram Charan Turns Brand Ambassador of Archery Premier League

Global Star Ram Charan, who swooned audiences with his charm on-screeen, has now taken aim at a new arena — sports. Ram Charan has been named as the the Brand Ambassador for the inaugural Archery Premier League (APL). None other than, the Archery Association of India (AAI) officially named Ram Charan. The APL is going to be held in October, 2025 at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi.

The APL, a first-of-its-kind franchise-based tournament, will showcase 36 elite Indian archers alongside 12 international athletes, including some of the world’s top 10. In a revolutionary twist, recurve and compound archers will compete together under lights — a format unseen in world archery.

Fresh off his global triumph with RRR, Ram Charan, whose pan-global fame skyrocketed post SS Rajamouli directorial, said: “Archery reflects discipline, focus, and resilience — values I truly believe in. I’m proud to be associated with the Archery Premier League, which puts India’s sporting talent on a world stage. My hope is to inspire the next generation to dream big, just as cinema has inspired me.”

By attaching his name, the APL instantly gains a cultural edge, fusing sport with cinema and setting the stage for an electrifying debut.