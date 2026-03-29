Ram Charan worked hard 8 months for Pehelwan pshyquie!

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is setting new benchmarks for dedication with his upcoming film Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru on a never-seen-before epic scale, the sports film showcases the actor in a completely new avatar. He transitions from a rural cricketer to a powerful pehelwan. Achieving this rugged look was no easy task and required immense discipline alongside eight months of rigorous daily training.

What makes this transformation truly remarkable is that he built his muscular physique while strictly observing Ayyappa Deeksha. During this entire period, he maintained a pure vegetarian diet and woke up at 5:30 am every day to follow a demanding workout routine. The actor did not give up on his traditional values while achieving the body for the part.

Director Buchi Babu Sana recently revealed that the actor used a traditional heavy wooden club, known as a mugdar or gada, extensively for his workouts. This traditional equipment plays a central role in his preparation and features heavily in the film’s intense mud akhara fight sequences.

Audiences were initially introduced to his character through a cricket backdrop, but the latest glimpses reveal his intense wrestling training. While his exact primary sport remains a mystery to be revealed on the big screen, his commitment to mastering these traditional techniques is absolute. Peddi is gearing up for 30th April release, and already AR Rahman songs have been global hits.