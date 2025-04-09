Ram Charan‘s Big Gesture For A Small Film

Global Star Ram Charan wins over everyone with his overtly friendly nature and doesn’t have a negative bone in his body for anyone. He graciously bought the first ticket of Pradeep Machiraju’s upcoming entertainer, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi.

In a hilarious video, the makers have used Pradeep and Satya combination to go to Ram Charan’s house to sell him the ticket. Satya in his typical style evokes laughter and tries to show-off in front of Pradeep. But when Ram Charan doesn’t recognise him, he tries many hilarious antics to jog back his nemoty.

The actor recognises Pradeep but acts as if he did not know Satya. He finally recognises him after Satya behsvds decent. This hilarious video is an indication of how Pradeep and Satya combination will carry the AAIA film throughout. The movie is releasing on 11th April all over.

A day before the release, the makers used a gracious star like Ram Charan to showcase their film’s main attraction – hilarious comedy. It is gracious upon Ram Charan to play along with the joke and take some on himself too for a Pradeep film.

Overall, the video really intrigues us about the story to watch the film. Mythri Movie Makers are releasing it and Monks & Monkeys are producing it. Nitin Bharat are directing the film and makers promise a hilarious entertainer from beginning to end in theatres.