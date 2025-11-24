x
Ram Charan’s Chikiri Sets Global Benchmark

Published on November 24, 2025 by nymisha

Ram Charan’s Chikiri Sets Global Benchmark

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s upcoming Pan-India spectacle Peddi has grabbed international attention right from its first step, post the release of its electrifying first single Chikiri Chikiri. The track, composed by music legend AR Rahman, has struck gold across all platforms, smashing past 100 million views across multiple languages.

The Telugu version has emerged as the clear front-runner with nearly 64 million views and close to a million likes, while the Hindi version has notched over 25 million. The Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions together add another 10 million views, taking Chikiri Chikiri to an impressive century mark collectively.

Ram Charan’s raw energy, seamless dance moves, and rugged charisma in the song have turned it into a global sensation. Fans across continents continue to flood social media with reels, edits, and dance covers, celebrating Charan’s electrifying screen presence.

AR Rahman’s powerful fusion of folk and world music elements has given the track an instantly addictive edge, turning it into a cross-cultural phenomenon.

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and bankrolled by Vriddhi Cinemas’ Venkata Satish Kilaru, Peddi promises an emotionally charged cinematic experience rooted in rustic strength and passion.

With its first single already setting digital records, the film has built tremendous momentum ahead of its worldwide release on March 27, 2026.

