Ram Charan’s confidence on Peddi is sensational

Global Star Ram Charan created a global sensation with his cricketing shot in Peddi Glimpse. The huge magnitude of the project, Ram Charan’s sculpted looks, his rugged demeanor, his style and the shot have gone so viral that even IPL cricketers did recreate it in a big way. The actor showcased great confidence on the project.

The movie directed by Bucchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru on a magnitude like never before in Indian Cinema, has huge anticipation which is further enhanced by the First Shot Glimpse. At UK Fan meet, the actor talked about the film and stated that it will be better than cult classic Rangasthalam.

He also stated that the film’s shoot is 30% completed and he is highly confident how the movie is shaping up. “Rangasthalam Chitti Babu” has become a cult character for Telugu Cinema and Ram Charan’s confidence proves that Bucchi Babu is crafting another great rural character for the actor that everyone would greatly fall in love with.

Well, AR Rahman is scoring music for this 27th March 2026 release and Janhvi Kapoor is playing the leading lady role. Shiv Rajkumar is playing a prominent role in the movie. The makers say they are leaving no stone unturned to make this project a visual spectacle and an Indian sports drama that will be loved by global audiences.