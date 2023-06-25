Ram Charan’s Game Changer gets Trolled Again

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer is a Mega budget film that is under-shoot and is directed by Shankar. Ram Charan is on a paternity leave and the shoot of the film was put on hold. As per the update, Game Changer is even out of summer 2024 release due to the delay in the shoot. Mega fans have been quite furious and they started trolling Shankar and the production house SVC. They have been demanding a glimpse from Game Changer through social media.

The hashtags “WAKE UP SHANKAR SIR” and “Useless DilRaju Shameless SVC” are trending across the nation over the weekend. The makers are yet to respond to the trolls. The film’s producer Dil Raju during several occasions informed that the content would be released at the right time. Mega fans are not in a mood to wait now. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Charan will be seen in a dual role in Game Changer. Thaman is scoring the music for this action drama.