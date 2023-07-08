Ram Charan’s Game Changer new Updates

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are blessed with a baby girl and Charan is on a paternity break. He informed the same to the makers of Game Changer team and Shankar was busy completing the shoot of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Ram Charan is now all set to return back to work. The upcoming schedule of Game Changer will start from Tuesday in Hyderabad. Shankar and his team has been working on this schedule from the past ten days. Some pending talkie portions will be canned in this schedule.

Kiara Advani is the heroine and Jayaram, Srikanth, Sunil, Anjali will be essaying other important roles. The release date of Game Changer will be decided once the shoot of the film gets wrapped up. The film is expected to release during the second half of 2024. Thaman is scoring the music and Dil Raju is the producer. Ram Charan will start shooting for Buchi Babu’s film later this year.