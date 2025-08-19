Ram Charan’s multi-makeover for Peddi

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is set to spring a suprise with his makeover in the upcoming rural entertainer Peddi which is set in the backdrop of village politics and different sports. The film, a Buchi Babu directional, has already started giving the vibes of Rangasthalam due to its genre and Ram Charan’s intense look with thick beard and long hair.

As per reports, Charan will be seen sporting different looks in this film. He will have multiple makeovers because of the variations in the lead character designed by Buchi Babu. The surprise element is going to be his onscreen transformation which will be unique and complete departure from what he has essayed so far in his career. Director Buchi Babu is going to present him in a never-before-seen rugged look besides extracting the best performance for this mass commercial drama.

Peddi has been carrying heavy expectations because of the positive buzz in the trade circles. Insiders say that the film is shaping up quite well and there are chances that the film will mark a strong comeback for Ram Charan at the box office after Game Changer. Charan is reportedly sweating hard for his role and wants to make this a milestone film in his career.

Peddi stars Jahnvi Kapoor as the female lead and Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar in a significant role. AR Rahman is composing the soundtrack and the makers are confident of releasing the film in Summer next year.