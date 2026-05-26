Ram Charan’s Peddi chartbuster music indicates Pan-India storm

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is setting screens on screen with legendary composer AR Rahman. The songs from his upcoming rural sports drama, Peddi, have becims huge chartbusters. While the first single Chikiri Chikiri has become a global chartbuster crossing over 200 Million views.

The massive 4th June release, saw second single Rai Rai Raa Raa and third single, Hellallallo becoming equally grand sensational hits everywhere. People are discussing about Charan’s dance moves, his ease, charm and magnetic screen presence in each frame. His chemistry with leading lady Janhvi Kapoor and Shruti Haasan, in a special appearance have become highly talking points.

Many thought picking AR Rahman for such a big spectacle is a wrong choice as the legendary composer is struggling for form in recent years. Also, he did not work in Telugu for several decades but he turned out to be the major asset for Peddi. AR Rahman gave perfect songs for a big hero film with 1980’s time period and a Pan-India film that aims at universal acceptance.

His usage of instruments and vocals is shaking entire nation, in fact, world even prior to release. Director Buchi Babu proved all naysayers wrong and got the best out of a seasoned campaigner like ARR with three variety of songs, making each one, a chartbuster. The buzz for the film with its explosive trailer is growing by the minute with music acting as a catalyst.