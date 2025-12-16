x
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Smashes Blockbuster Century

Published on December 16, 2025 by swathy

Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Smashes Blockbuster Century

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan starrer Peddi has created a huge sensation with the first glimpse and first single, Chikiri. The legendary AR Rahman composition has become such a massive chartbuster that there are record number of reels of the song like never-seen-before in recent times.

Now, the song has hit a huge century in single language, Telugu. Chikiri clocked huge 100 Million+ views in Telugu with cumulative views from all languages going more than 150 Million+. Ram Charan’s stylish and graceful dance moves have become a rage with many people imitating them.

His immaculate screen presence, styling and daring attempt to capture visuals at the top of cliffs for the song, have all combined to make it such a huge chartbuster. Director Buchi Babu Sana has written a compelling script that blends emotions, sports, raw moments and action on a scale like never before.

Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the Pan-India Magnum Opus on a lavish scale. Currently, movie shoot is progressing at a rapid pace in Hyderabad and soon it will be shifted to New Delhi to complete the talkie portion by January end. Peddi is scheduled for a grand release on 27th March 2026, in multiple languages. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the leading lady role with Shiva Rajkumar in a prominent role.

