Ram Charan's Peddi Chikiri Song creates a rare worldwide sensation

Published on November 8, 2025

Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Song creates a rare worldwide sensation

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan starrer Peddi is taking Internet by storm with the recently released Chikiri Song. The song composed by legendary composer AR Rahman has become a sensational hit across India.

Ram Charan’s graceful steps have been talked about everywhere as his style, rugged look and ease have rocked the nation. The song has become most viewed in Indian Cinema with 46 Million+ views in 24 hours and now, it created an unique record.

The song is trending in Telugu and Hindi at Top 2 positions, in India. Along with it is trending in 13 countries among Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Ireland, UK, Australia, Singapore, Canada, United States, New Zealand and Sweden. This is the first time ever such a feat is achieved by an Indian film song, ever. With such a record Peddi has become a storm that hit Internet.

Janhvi Kapoor is playing the leading lady role and Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the movie on a lavish scale like never before. Director Buchi Babu Sana’s grand visuals and vision coupled by production values have enhanced the feel of the song further. Peddi releasing on 27th March 2026, us set to create box office tsunami looking at the reception it is receiving from all corners.

