x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Song creates All-Time Indian Cinema record

Published on November 8, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Song creates All-Time Indian Cinema record
image
Chiranjeevi’s MSG Song amasses biggest record views
image
Pan-Indian Appreciation for Ram Charan
image
Rashmika getting Wide Appreciation
image
Video : Actress Anandhi Exclusive Interview With Telugu360

Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Song creates All-Time Indian Cinema record

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan starrer Peddi has garnered huge anticipation and buzz with the first glimpse shot. Now, doubling it up to next level, the movie team have unveiled Chikiri Chikiri Song, composed by Legendary composer AR Rahman, yesterday.

In 24 hours, the song has created All-India sensation with 46 Million plus views across four languages, most viewed Indian Song. It created All-Time South Indian Cinema record with 32 Million+ views in 13 hours crossing previous record views in fastest time becoming most viewed South Indian Cinema Song, ever.

Graceful dance moves of Ram Charan, his magnetic screen presence, his performance have been praises by many. His style as Peddi and his raw, rugged look as a villager have been talked about highly across India. Leading lady Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty, director Buchi Babu Sana’s grand visuals have amplified the reach of the song.

The stylish framing, exotic locales and stunning production values of producer Venkata Satish Kilaru are being talked about Pan-India. With the song’s incredible reach, the anticipation for Peddi is reaching to fever pitch. The Pan-India movie is releasing on 27th March 2026, worldwide.

Previous Chiranjeevi’s MSG Song amasses biggest record views
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Song creates All-Time Indian Cinema record
image
Chiranjeevi’s MSG Song amasses biggest record views
image
Pan-Indian Appreciation for Ram Charan

Latest

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Song creates All-Time Indian Cinema record
image
Chiranjeevi’s MSG Song amasses biggest record views
image
Pan-Indian Appreciation for Ram Charan
image
Rashmika getting Wide Appreciation
image
Video : Actress Anandhi Exclusive Interview With Telugu360

Most Read

image
AP Rises Under Chandrababu and Lokesh: ₹1.01 Lakh Crore Investments, 85,000 Jobs Coming
image
Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon
image
World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue