Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Song creates All-Time Indian Cinema record

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan starrer Peddi has garnered huge anticipation and buzz with the first glimpse shot. Now, doubling it up to next level, the movie team have unveiled Chikiri Chikiri Song, composed by Legendary composer AR Rahman, yesterday.

In 24 hours, the song has created All-India sensation with 46 Million plus views across four languages, most viewed Indian Song. It created All-Time South Indian Cinema record with 32 Million+ views in 13 hours crossing previous record views in fastest time becoming most viewed South Indian Cinema Song, ever.

Graceful dance moves of Ram Charan, his magnetic screen presence, his performance have been praises by many. His style as Peddi and his raw, rugged look as a villager have been talked about highly across India. Leading lady Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty, director Buchi Babu Sana’s grand visuals have amplified the reach of the song.

The stylish framing, exotic locales and stunning production values of producer Venkata Satish Kilaru are being talked about Pan-India. With the song’s incredible reach, the anticipation for Peddi is reaching to fever pitch. The Pan-India movie is releasing on 27th March 2026, worldwide.