Ram Charan’s Peddi Craze: PM Modi’s party responds

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s upcoming rural sports spectacle, Peddi, has made a huge impact across the globe. The teaser, trailer, songs have built such a huge anticipation that even PM Narendra Modi could not resist from enquiring about the film with Charan.

The actor recalled his interaction with Modi during recent Delhi press conference. Sharing about the same, BJP social media handle tweeted, “Actor Ram Charan recalled his conversation with PM Modi about his upcoming film Peddi. “The last time I met our Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji in Delhi, he asked me what Peddi was about. I told him it’s about an evolved India and empowering our villages.”

This is rare to happen for any Indian film as National Political parties do not talk about films, in general. But it is Ram Charan’s craze and the film’s unique promotional material’s impact that made this rarity, a possibility. This is an example of how the craze for the film is growing with each passing day.

After putting his blood and sweat into playing the lead character, Ram Charan is going all over India promoting the film. A huge pre-release event is planned in Vijaywada on 1st June with the film releasing on 4th June, worldwide.