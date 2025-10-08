Ram Charan’s Peddi First Half Edit Locked

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s upcoming Pan-India film Peddi is all set to begin its next shooting schedule tomorrow in Pune.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the Pune schedule will feature the filming of a special song featuring the lead pair – Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is said to have composed a mesmerizing melody for the song, with choreography by Jani Master.

The team is working diligently to complete both production and post-production within the planned timeline.

With over 60% of the filming already completed, the Peddi team is simultaneously progressing with post-production. Notably, the edit of the first half has already been locked.

Ram Charan’s striking makeover for the role has drawn significant attention, heightening anticipation for the film. Interestingly, he will be seen in multiple looks.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, with R Rathnavelu handling cinematography, Peddi promises to be a technically rich and high-production-value venture.

The makers are keen on releasing the film on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.