Ram Charan’s Peddi is going to be iconic – Janhvi Kapoor

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is shooting continuously for his magnum opus Peddi, in the direction of Buchi Babu Sana. The promotional material and regular updates of the film have been creating unreal buzz and anticipation for the film.

Leading lady Janhvi Kapoor in an interview shared that she can’t wait to go back on the sets of Peddi. She said, “I love Ram sir. He is very genuine, down-to-earth and doesn’t have any starry attitude. He meets everyone with respect and his performance is amazing.”

She further said, “Buchi Babu, the director, is highly talented and I saw Uppena, it’s just amazing. He is crafting every scene in a fantastic manner and the script of Peddi is mind-blowing. I believe the movie is going to be iconic.” The young actress has echoed the sentiment of all cast and crew of the film.

The shoot of the sports drama is currently happening in Hyderabad and Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the film on a massive scale. AR Rahman is composing music for the film and Peddi s slated for a grand release on 27th March 2026, in multiple languages.