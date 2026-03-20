Ram Charan’s Peddi is on Track for Release

Ram Charan’s Peddi is in the final stages of shoot and the team is working round the clock to meet the deadlines. There are frequent speculations about the postponement of the release. The makers have closed the digital rights for a record price and they have also closed the theatrical deals. With April 30th the best summer date of this year, the distributors are ready to pay big money for the film. At this time, there are strong speculations that Peddi will not hit the screens on April 30th.

The team is working round the clock and the shoot will be completed as per the plan in this month. Peddi will hit the screens without fail on April 30th as per the producer. The film is on a track for the release plan and the promotional plan is currently being chalked out. Charan promised to promote the film on all the platforms as Peddi heads for a pan-Indian release. Buchi Babu is the director and Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor are the lead actors. AR Rahman is the music director and Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer.