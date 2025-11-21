x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan’s Peddi: Makers Relaxed

Published on November 21, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi: Makers Relaxed
image
Swift Action by AP Govt Brings Back 55 Victims Trapped in Myanmar Cyber Scams
image
KTR Says He Is Ready for Lie Detector Test as Formula E Probe Moves Forward
image
Bigger Task for Raja Saab
image
Allu Arjun Holidaying in Dubai

Ram Charan’s Peddi: Makers Relaxed

Chikiri Chikiri, the first single from Ram Charan’s Peddi has emerged as the biggest chartbuster among the Telugu songs in the recent times and it is ruling the music charts for weeks. The first single has brought the needed buzz for the film. There are big inquiries on the film and the makers of Peddi are now relaxed. The entire non-theatrical business of the film has been closed and the makers will close the theatrical rights for record prices.

All the top distributors of the Telugu states have approached the makers and the theatrical deals will be closed next year. They are now focused about the second single and the expectations are high on this number after Chikiri Chikiri ended up as a chartbuster. The second single may be released in December. The shoot of the film will be concluded before January and the film will release on March 27th, 2026 across the globe. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are the lead actors in Peddi, a rustic action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer and Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings are co-producing the film.

Previous Swift Action by AP Govt Brings Back 55 Victims Trapped in Myanmar Cyber Scams
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi: Makers Relaxed
image
Bigger Task for Raja Saab
image
Allu Arjun Holidaying in Dubai

Latest

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi: Makers Relaxed
image
Swift Action by AP Govt Brings Back 55 Victims Trapped in Myanmar Cyber Scams
image
KTR Says He Is Ready for Lie Detector Test as Formula E Probe Moves Forward
image
Bigger Task for Raja Saab
image
Allu Arjun Holidaying in Dubai

Most Read

image
Swift Action by AP Govt Brings Back 55 Victims Trapped in Myanmar Cyber Scams
image
KTR Says He Is Ready for Lie Detector Test as Formula E Probe Moves Forward
image
Do We Really Need This Drama When Someone Is Only Here to Attend Court?

Related Articles

Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025