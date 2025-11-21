Ram Charan’s Peddi: Makers Relaxed

Chikiri Chikiri, the first single from Ram Charan’s Peddi has emerged as the biggest chartbuster among the Telugu songs in the recent times and it is ruling the music charts for weeks. The first single has brought the needed buzz for the film. There are big inquiries on the film and the makers of Peddi are now relaxed. The entire non-theatrical business of the film has been closed and the makers will close the theatrical rights for record prices.

All the top distributors of the Telugu states have approached the makers and the theatrical deals will be closed next year. They are now focused about the second single and the expectations are high on this number after Chikiri Chikiri ended up as a chartbuster. The second single may be released in December. The shoot of the film will be concluded before January and the film will release on March 27th, 2026 across the globe. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are the lead actors in Peddi, a rustic action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer and Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings are co-producing the film.