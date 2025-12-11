Ram Charan’s Peddi On Track For March 27 Release

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s upcoming Pan India film Peddi is moving forward at a brisk pace, with its latest shooting schedule commencing tomorrow. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film promises a mix of intense action and emotional drama.

This schedule will also see the team filming significant portions in Hyderabad and Delhi. The makers aim to complete the entire talkie segment by January end in 2026, keeping the production tightly on track. Contrary to circulating rumors, there is no delay, as post-production work is simultaneously underway.

Peddi is slated to release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting.

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor makes her Telugu debut as the female lead. Musical scores are composed by Oscar-winning maestro AR Rahman, and the first single, Chikiri Chikiri, has already become a global hit.