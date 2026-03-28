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Home > Movie News

Ram Charan’s Peddi Pehlwan transformation shocks everyone

Published on March 28, 2026 by swathy

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Ram Charan’s Peddi Pehlwan transformation shocks everyone

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has been director’s actor doing whatever is asked from him by the directors for a character. He proved yet again with his beastly transformation for Peddi Pehlwan portions. The actor worked doubly hard to achieve the physique in the guidance of renowned experts.

When the director Buchi Babu Sana narrated the script, Ram Charan felt that the Pehlwan portions will be a tough task but he took them as a challenge. It is hard to bulk up and maintain a healthy image for months. But Charan showcased extreme dedication to achieve it. For film, he is renowned for pulling off anything and this transformation has shocked everyone.

As a result, people are talking about how well he looked like real life Pehlwan in the glimpse. His flawless form in running, using mace to build on his body and postures everything looked like a painting on the screen. Charan mesmerised many to forget that it is him but the character walking on the soil in true flow.

His rugged physique, raw and earthly styling have increased expectations further. He created such frenzy on social media that people are talking about his dedication, aura, flawless appearance. The difference in his body in both glimpses as been phenomenal and he took Peddi hype to unprecedented heights. Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the film with Janhvi Kapoor playing leading lady role. This AR Rahman musical is releasing on 30th April.

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