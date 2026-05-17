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Home > Movie News

Ram Charan’s Peddi: The Big Need for Telugu Cinema

Published on May 17, 2026 by nymisha

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Ram Charan’s Peddi: The Big Need for Telugu Cinema

Telugu cinema had a grand Sankranthi 2026 and the year opened on a positive note. After the run of Sankranthi films came to an end, Telugu cinema landed into a struggling phase. None of the films that released in February, March, April and May (till date) ended up having a decent run at the box-office. The exhibitors and distributors are struggling to recover their investments. Summer has been extremely disastrous for Telugu cinema this year and this is the worst summer for Tollywood till date. Tollywood needs a big relief and there are big hopes on Peddi.

Peddi is the next big release for Telugu cinema. The film is high on expectations and the initial predictions say that Peddi will open on a super strong note. Peddi success is a bigger need for Telugu cinema along with the team. Considering the theatrical deals and the budgets involved, Peddi has to perform exceptionally well in theatres. With no prominent films in the recent months, the audience will rush to theatres to watch the film. All it needs is a positive word of mouth. In this struggling phase, Peddi has to deliver big and clear the vacuum.

Peddi is a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana and Ram Charan plays an athlete. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer.

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