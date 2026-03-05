x
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan's Peddi to have a Peppy Item Number

Published on March 5, 2026 by swathy

Ram Charan’s Peddi to have a Peppy Item Number

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is shooting for his upcoming movie Peddi without breaks to meet the release deadlines. The actor is currently shooting for an action episode in Aluminium Factory. Two songs from the film were released and both the numbers ended up as chartbusters. The film also has a peppy item number and AR Rahman has completed composing the song. The tune is now ready and the song will be shot in a set very soon. The entire shoot is expected to be completed before the end of March.

The team is currently on a hunt for the actress who can match Ram Charan and his dance moves. Jahnvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Peddi, a sports drama that is directed by Buchi Babu. Peddi happens to be the most awaited Telugu film of the year. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers. Peddi releases on April 30th across the globe.

