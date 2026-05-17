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Home > Movie News

Ram Charan’s Peddi Trailer Wows Media

Published on May 17, 2026 by nethra

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Ram Charan’s Peddi Trailer Wows Media

Ram Charan’s Peddi Trailer Wows Media

The countdown has begun for the theatrical trailer of Peddi, starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan. The much-awaited trailer will be unveiled tomorrow at a grand event in Mumbai.

In the lead-up to the launch, the team has intensified promotional activities. Director Buchi Babu Sana has been interacting with media outlets, sharing insights about the film and its creative process.

Ahead of the public release, the director showed the trailer exclusively for the media, and the response has reportedly been unanimously sensational.

The 3-minute cut is said to pack a perfect blend of elevations, emotions, and whistle-worthy moments.

What left everyone truly spellbound is the immersive world crafted for the film and the powerful, never-before-seen manner in which Ram Charan has been presented.

The film is mounted on a massive scale, and the trailer is expected to offer a compelling glimpse into this world while introducing all key characters in style.

Industry insiders describe Peddi as a technical marvel, with every department contributing at peak excellence to bring Buchi Babu Sana’s ambitious vision to life.

Media members strongly believe the perception and colour of Peddi will transform entirely once the trailer is officially out tomorrow.

Adding to the excitement, Chiranjeevi was all praise for the trailer after watching it, appreciating Ram Charan, Buchi Babu Sana, AR Rahman, and the entire team.

He even highlighted the impactful dialogue: “Meerandaru Nenu Aadanani Anukuntunnaru, Nenu Poradaanu Sir.”

Fans and movie buffs are now counting the hours, eagerly waiting to witness the trailer.

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