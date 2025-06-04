Ram in Huge Demand

Energetic Star Ram is one of the finest performers of Telugu cinema. For some of the years, he was focused on working with Tamil directors and mass helmers. After delivering a series of flops, he changed path and signed Andhra King Taluka, a sensible rural entertainer directed by P Mahesh Babu. The film is nearing completion and the film will release this year. Ram is the only Tollywood actor who hasn’t signed or announced a new film.

A bunch of young actors are in talks with Ram to lock him for their next. Ram is rushed with offers like never before. Almost 6 young directors are working on scripts for Ram and the meetings are scheduled in the next few weeks. Ram is also strict on taking a bigger paycheque and this is haunting several producers. They are not ready to pay such huge remuneration and they are finding other options. For now, Ram is in demand as he hasn’t signed his next film.