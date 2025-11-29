Ram in talks for one More Film?

Energetic Star Ram is currently in the USA promoting his recent release Andhra King Taluka. The actor will take a break for December and he is expected to commence the shoot of his new film early next year. Kishore, a debutant will direct the film and Arka Media Works are the producers. The film’s shoot will complete by June next year and the film will have a release before the end of 2026.

Ram has been in talks for a new film. Talented actor and director Samuthirakani has been working on a script. He recently narrated a script to Ram and the talks are currently going on. KVN Productions will produce this project and an announcement will be made soon after Ram gives his final nod.