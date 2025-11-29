x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram in talks for one More Film?

Published on November 29, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Kajol in Prabhas’ Spirit?
image
Ram in talks for one More Film?
image
Raja Saab Promotions: Challenges for Prabhas
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu Record-Breaking Overseas Deal
image
Aamir Khan’s Stunt Director For Peddi’s High-Octane Action

Ram in talks for one More Film?

Energetic Star Ram is currently in the USA promoting his recent release Andhra King Taluka. The actor will take a break for December and he is expected to commence the shoot of his new film early next year. Kishore, a debutant will direct the film and Arka Media Works are the producers. The film’s shoot will complete by June next year and the film will have a release before the end of 2026.

Ram has been in talks for a new film. Talented actor and director Samuthirakani has been working on a script. He recently narrated a script to Ram and the talks are currently going on. KVN Productions will produce this project and an announcement will be made soon after Ram gives his final nod.

Next Buzz: Kajol in Prabhas’ Spirit? Previous Raja Saab Promotions: Challenges for Prabhas
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Kajol in Prabhas’ Spirit?
image
Ram in talks for one More Film?
image
Raja Saab Promotions: Challenges for Prabhas

Latest

image
Buzz: Kajol in Prabhas’ Spirit?
image
Ram in talks for one More Film?
image
Raja Saab Promotions: Challenges for Prabhas
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu Record-Breaking Overseas Deal
image
Aamir Khan’s Stunt Director For Peddi’s High-Octane Action

Most Read

image
Pro-BRS officials in HYDRAA: Is it not failure of Congress Sarkar?
image
AP Cabinet Clears Major Amaravati Capital Expansion: Second Phase of Land Pooling and ₹7,500 Crore Loan Approved
image
Telugu Kodalu Nirmala heaps praise on Amaravati

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025